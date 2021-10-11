Body found in vacant lot in Indian River County

FELLSMERE, Fla. – An autopsy is being performed Monday in an attempt to identify a body found in a vacant lot in Indian River County, according to Fellsmere police.

The body was found on Saturday near the intersection of North Willow Street and Lincoln Street. A person who had recently purchased the vacant lot discovered the body around 4 p.m., police said.

[TRENDING: Southwest Airlines flight cancellations continue| Oviedo High football coach dies after battle with cancer | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

The body was badly decomposed and investigators said the person’s gender and cause of death could not be determined without an autopsy.

Officers said they found personal items under the body but did not say what those items are.