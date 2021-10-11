Lake Wales man charged with murder after driving victim’s car around, Polk County sheriff says

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A Lake Wales man was charged with first degree murder on Friday.

Javorice Tramel, 21, was initially arrested on Sept. 22 for grand theft of the victim’s vehicle and violation of probation, but after an investigation by the Polk Sheriff’s Office, he has been charged with first degree murder and using a two-way device to commit a felony.

Tyrell Bell, 21, agreed to meet Tramel at his residence, but hours after Bell arrived, he was shot twice in the head at around 1 a.m, deputies say.

At 11 p.m. that day, deputies found Bell’s vehicle at a gas station after Tramel made several stops. They pursued him on foot, and he was subsequently arrested.

“A young man who had his whole life ahead of him was brutally murdered by a violent convicted felon who was recently released from prison,” Sheriff Grady Judd said. “I commend our detectives for their diligent work on this case and helping bring justice to Tyrell Bell’s family. It is our hope that this violent criminal remains behind bars for the rest of his life.”

Tramel was released from prison on Aug. 12 and was on probation after a burglary of an occupied vehicle.

His criminal history includes 13 felonies and six misdemeanors that span from destroying evidence, domestic violence battery and possession of a weapon by a delinquent adult felon.