Man, woman riding motorcycles injured in separate shootings in Polk County, deputies say

Shootings happened just after midnight Friday

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Police siren (Generic photo)
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Two people riding motorcycles were shot and injured overnight in separate shootings in Polk County, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the shootings on Interstate 4 just after midnight.

Deputies said they responded to the first incident at 12:15 a.m. after a 33-year-old Brevard woman fell off the back of a motorcycle when she was shot while traveling in the eastbound lanes of I-4 near the US-27 overpass. The driver of the motorcycle, a 38-year-old Brevard man, was not injured.

Two minutes later, deputies responded to the intersection of Lake Wilson Road and Osceola Polk Line Road where they found a man from Osceola County with a gunshot wound. The sheriff’s office said the man told deputies he was shot while on I-4.

Both the man and woman were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

The shootings remain under investigation.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd will be holding a news conference at 11 a.m. News 6 will stream it live at the top of this story when it begins.

