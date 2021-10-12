Holly Hill man accused of breaking into couple’s home, fleeing deputies

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A Holly Hill man was arrested after Volusia County deputies, armed with an Air One helicopter and K-9 unit, responded to a suspect jumping on a roof, running through multiple yards and breaking into a home, deputies said.

The incident started around 9:10 p.m. Monday when a Holly Hill resident heard someone on her roof at LPGA Boulevard and Nova Road and multiple neighbors reported a man running through yards and jumping fences, according to a news release from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives said about 30 minutes later, a woman said the man broke into her and her husband’s home on Old Kings Road. When the couple found him standing in their dining room, her husband tried to apprehend him, which led the man to push him away and flee, according to officials.

“Somebody just came in my house,” the woman told a 911 dispatcher. “He was running, he’s out here in the yard somewhere. My dog is out here chasing him. He pushed my husband down.”

Deputies found and arrested Shawn Loncala, 35, who appeared under the influence of an unknown substance.

Loncala told officials he had been running for several hours, carrying two handguns, intending to engage deputies in a shootout, authorities said.

Loncala faces charges of burglary of an occupied dwelling and battery on a person 65 or older. In addition, he faces charges under a warrant for domestic battery by strangulation, making harassing phone calls, violating his probation, false imprisonment and fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement.