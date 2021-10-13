Biketoberfest is back in Daytona Beach after pandemic canceled 2020 event

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Bikertoberfest is back in Volusia County after a year off because of the pandemic.

It’s the first biking event since the start of the pandemic where the business owners in Daytona Beach don’t have any restrictions they have to follow and police are expecting record numbers in the crowd.

“The numbers I have say we’re expecting anywhere in the upwards of 125,000,” Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said.

Young said businesses can be open to full capacity and unlike Bike Week earlier this year, there are no extra parking restrictions.

“What we don’t want is an uptick in road rage incidents so just kind of pack your patience because with that many motorcycles in town hopefully we won’t see a huge influx of traumatic crashes,” he said.

The city developed new approaches to managing large events after Truck Meet caused hundreds of issues for police back in June. Young said they don’t have the same concern with Biketoberfest as they do with those unsanctioned events but will monitor the crowds closer.

“We know this crowd. We pretty much know what to expect. The overwhelming majority of this crowd typically behaves,” he said.

The bridges will stay open over the next four days but Main Street will be limited to motorcycles.

Business owners in the area are ecstatic to have it back.

“People that have been cooped up at home, they’re going to be here. So, it should be awesome,” Bobby Honeycutt said.

Honeycutt, who owners Froggy’s Saloon on Main Street, said he and his staff are more than ready to welcome the crowds.

“We survive throughout the year but this is where we can actually get the money to give bonuses and reinvest in some business and keep us going and keep me from worrying about paying the bills,” he said.