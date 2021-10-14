Biketoberfest in Daytona Beach is back without COVID-19 restrictions

Biketoberfest officially kicked off on Thursday with over 125,000 expected to turnout.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Biketoberfest officially kicked off on Thursday with over 125,000 expected to turnout.

After last year’s event was canceled due to the pandemic, this year’s came back in full swing again with no COVID-19 restrictions.

[TRENDING: Here’s what Fla. is doing to solve national shipping delays | Sandwich shop closes Winter Park location | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Main Street in Daytona Beach was once again, filled with the sound of engines rumbling, music blasting and motorcyclists from around the world.

Ad

“I’m impressed,” said James Reid, visiting from Newfoundland, Canada. “There’s a lot more here than I figured was going to be here.”

This year was expected to be a record turnout.

For many, it’s a reunion of old friends and, for some, the reason they love Daytona Beach.

“We’ve been coming down here for Biketoberfest since when it first started,” resident Gary Scheirer said. “We decided when my wife and I both retired from the air force that this is where we wanted to move to.”

It’s the 29th year for the event, and most business owners said they are relieved there are no restrictions they need to follow.

“Coming out of COVID, all the businesses were shut down, Main Street was a ghost town and now it’s feeling alive again,” said Kelly Bishop, general manager of Ocean Floor Bar and Grille.

While most businesses who lost a lot of revenue over the pandemic said they are hoping this weekend will catch them up, Ocean Floor just opened, and Bishop said it’s part of the reason they chose this location.

Ad

“It’s bringing an awesome vibe back to Daytona,” she said. “We love it; we love the people. Everyone’s happy.”

Biketoberfest goes through the end of Sunday. Police said while most of it will be zeroed into the Main Street area of Daytona Beach, travelers around Volusia County should expect some traffic this weekend.