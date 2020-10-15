Volusia County authorities urge Biketoberfest visitors to wear masks, social distance

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Officials in Volusia County are expected to hold a news conference Thursday to discuss Biketoberfest and COVID-19 updates.

Cases of coronavirus continue to climb throughout the state as well as in Volusia County. As of Thursday morning, the Florida Department reported 90 new cases of COVID-19 in Volusia County.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood warned attendees to be safe during the event. Chitwood, who contracted the virus himself, said he wouldn’t wish the infection on anyone and hopes that everyone will do their part to stay healthy and safe.

Jim Judge, director of Volusia County Emergency Management reminded everyone to wash their hands for at least 20 seconds during the event.

Last month, the city of Daytona Beach voted to not allow event permits for Biketoberfest out of concerns it could cause COVID-19 to spread.

However, Volusia County voted to allow permits for areas not governed by another local city within the county.

Ormond Beach also voted to allow event permits if the business submitted a safety plan regarding COVID-19.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said that there will be extra deputies patrolling the area.

Daytona Beach Police Chief Craig Capri also said he will be on Main Street on Friday to monitor the crowds.

