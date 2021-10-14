Marion County schools ‘stepping up discipline’ after increase in fights on buses

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – “Riding a school bus in Florida is a privilege, not a right. This means bus transportation is never guaranteed and can be taken away if students abuse the privilege.”
That was part of a message that went out to parents from Marion County Public Schools Wednesday. Bus drivers with the district are fed up with students acting up.
“Our first priority is safety for students and the drivers. The increased concerns we’re seeing is standing, changing of seats, not keeping hands to themselves and fights. We’ve had an increased number of physical alternations,” Director of Transportation Rebecca Rora said.
The latest fight broke out Thursday morning with middle school students on a bus, according to the school district. Rora said the driver had to pull over and call Ocala police.
“The bus driver was struck about the face and other parts of the body, in an effort to keep the children apart. They are OK,” Rora said.
Most incidents are caught on camera. Each bus is equipped with two cameras: One facing the door, the other facing the seats. The district is not releasing any of the footage to News 6 per its privacy policy.
The district said the surveillance footage is reviewed by the school’s dean who will ultimately make the decision on how that student will be disciplined. That student could be suspended from riding the bus.
On average about 100 incidents are documented each month, according to the school district. All while the district is still dealing with a shortage of drivers.
“We’re still struggling to get the number of staff that we need,” Rora said.
In the meantime, the district is finalizing a contract with a third-party transportation company that will provide temporary drivers to help cover the routes.
“My message to parents is that we’re soliciting your help to help manage some of the behaviors we’re seeing,” Rora said.
The Marion County School District sent messages to parents’ phones Wednesday with the following message:
Thanks for your time, and have a great evening.”