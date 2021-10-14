Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings to provide COVID-19 update

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings will provide an update on the county’s response to COVID-19 at a Thursday news conference.

The briefing, which will take place at the county’s Administration Center building, is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. and will be streamed in the media player on the top of this page.

[TRENDING: Here’s what Fla. is doing to solve national shipping delays | Sandwich shop closes Winter Park location | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Dr. Raul Pino, health officer of Florida Department of Health - Orange County, and Scott Howat, chief communications officer at Orange County Public Schools, will also be in attendance.

Ad

After the conference, the county’s emergency manager, Chief Lauraleigh Avery, will honor Pino and his team with a service award for their dedicated COVID-19 response throughout the county.