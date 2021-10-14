Cloudy icon
Local News

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings to provide COVID-19 update

Scott Howat, of Orange County Public Schools, also in attendance

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Tags: Orange County, Coronavirus, Jerry Demings
Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings
Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings (Orange County government)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings will provide an update on the county’s response to COVID-19 at a Thursday news conference.

The briefing, which will take place at the county’s Administration Center building, is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. and will be streamed in the media player on the top of this page.

Dr. Raul Pino, health officer of Florida Department of Health - Orange County, and Scott Howat, chief communications officer at Orange County Public Schools, will also be in attendance.

After the conference, the county’s emergency manager, Chief Lauraleigh Avery, will honor Pino and his team with a service award for their dedicated COVID-19 response throughout the county.

About the Author:

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

