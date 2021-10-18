Mostly Cloudy icon
Co-defendant pleads guilty, reaches deal in Palm Bay corruption case

Jose Aguiar charged in racketeering case

John McCarthy, Florida Today

Jose Aguiar pleaded guilty to conspiracy.
PALM BAY, Fla. – Jose Aguiar, the man at the center of a corruption scandal in Palm Bay, has pleaded guilty to criminal conspiracy, a third-degree felony.

In return, the state agreed to drop felony racketeering and conspiracy to commit racketeering charges, according to News 6 partner Florida Today.

Sentencing is set for Jan. 7. Aguiar faces up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine. Had he been convicted on all charges he faced up to 65 years in prison and a $25,000 fine.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 Florida Today