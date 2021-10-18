Daytona International Speedway offers free COVID-19 testing

The Daytona International Speedway is preparing for the Coke Zero Sugar 400

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona International Speedway is joining the race to end COVID-19 at its new testing site, according to a press release.

Officials said the outdoor testing location at the intersection of Bill France and International Speedway Boulevards offers up to 600 tests per day.

Testing is available Monday through Friday between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., as long as community demand continues.

Patients will be directed by trained workers to complete a self-swab and can expect the results from the shallow nasal PCR test within 48 hours.

Testing is available for symptomatic and asymptomatic people ages one and older.

Officials said they will ask people for health insurance information upon arrival, but the test is free and those without health insurance will not be turned away.

People are encouraged to wear a mask when visiting the site to ensure the safety of others.

While the site welcomes walk-ups, appointments are encouraged and can be scheduled at curative.com or by calling 888-702-9042.

Daytona International Speedway is one of four locations in Volusia County offering free COVID-19 testing.