A 62-year-old Mims woman was killed and a 54-year-old Edgewater man was injured in a crash in southeast Volusia County around 9 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A 38-year-old woman was killed in a Volusia County crash on Sunday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the woman was driving eastbound on Maytown Road near Halifax Avenue when she traveled off the road and struck a tree.

The car then overturned and the woman was partially ejected, troopers said.