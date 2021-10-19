Orlando announces campaign to move businesses to 100% solar energy by 2030

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Utilities Commission and City of Orlando are announcing a campaign designed to transition businesses and municipalities to 100% solar energy by 2030.

During an event on Tuesday, the 2030 Solar Pledge was signed by Orange County Government, City of St. Cloud, Orlando City Soccer Club, Orlando Pride, UCF Downtown Campus and Correct Craft.

The pledge asks participants to invest at least 10% solar energy upon signing and requires 100% solar energy for all business facilities by 2030.

OUC CEO Clint Bullock said the initial solar investment is provided through OUCommunity Solar, which gives business and residential customers access to sustainable, maintenance-free solar energy without logistics and costs associated with the installation of panels.

[TRENDING: Man dies in fall from hot air balloon | Here’s when you can turn left on red in Fla. | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

“What a great milestone (this is) for Central Florida and OUC,” Bullock said.

The 2030 Solar Pledge came after City of Orlando first joined OUC with a solar commitment in 2018.

“Solar energy is good for the economy. It’s a green job creator. It’s good for public health and it helps address climate change,” Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said. “In total, we have 52 facilities that are powered by solar energy.”

According to Bullock, OUC has allocated $420 million to solar investments and committed $90 million to energy storage. He said the utility company will continue to encourage other businesses to commit to the solar pledge and encourage consumers to seek out alternative energy solutions.

“We know we will grow this program even further as we go out in the community and ask others to step up,” he said. “Ask others to join us as we invest solar in this community.”

For further details about sustainable energy options through OUC, click here.