Orange County Mayor Demings to provide COVID-19 update

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings will provide a COVID-19 update during a news conference Thursday.

The briefing will be held in the Orange County Administration Center at 4:30 p.m. Demings will be joined by Dr. Raul Pino with the Florida Department of Health, who will be honored with a service award by Orange County Emergency Manager Chief Lauraleigh Avery following the news conference.

[TRENDING: Brevard sheriff says deputies will not enforce school mandates | Waitress loses lotto winnings to DEO ‘overpayment’ | Become a News 6 Insider]

Ad

Demings will discuss the latest COVID-19 updates in the county, according to a release. News 6 will stream his remarks live at the top of this story when it begins.

The county’s rolling percent positivity is now 4.09%, according to new numbers tweeted by the Florida Department of Health in Orange County.

Today’s @OrangeCoFL COVID-19 14-Day Rolling Percent Positivity AVG is 4.09%.



This is the 10th consecutive day with the 14-Day Rolling Percent Positive AVG at or below 5%.



💉Protect yourself and get your COVID-19 vaccine.

💉Get your Flu shot. — GOHealthyOrange (@DohOrange) October 21, 2021

This news conference comes hours after Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the Florida legislature would return for a special session to combat vaccine mandates and protect jobs as the federal government prepares to release an executive order requiring vaccinations.

The Orange County battalion chief who was fired earlier this week for failing to follow a direct order over a COVID-19 vaccine mandate joined DeSantis, railing against the policy. Orange County employees are facing an Oct. 31 deadline to be fully vaccinated as part of a county-issued mandate.