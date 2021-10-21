Woman tries to stop sister from driving drunk, gets bitten, Wildwood police say

THE VILLAGES, Fla. – A woman who was “too drunk to drive” bit her sister during a fight outside a bar in The Villages, according to Wildwood police.

Melody Jean Smalley, 24, had been drinking with friends Saturday night at the World of Beer on 2751 W. Torch Lake Drive at Brownwood Paddock Square, police said, when she called her two sisters to come to get her.

When her sisters arrived, Smalley insisted on driving herself home, the report said. One of Smalley’s sisters tried to stop her by getting into the driver’s seat of Smalley’s car, records show.

Smalley pulled her sister out of the driver’s seat by her hair, dragging her to the ground, police said.

As they fought each other, the remaining sister tried to break them up, the report said. After the fight, the sister who was attacked left in her own car. The remaining sister corralled Smalley, getting her into the backseat of her car. In the car, Smalley continued to argue and fight, and that’s when the biting happened.

During the argument, Smalley’s sister reached back at Smalley before she sunk her teeth into her sister’s thumb, piercing her skin and refusing to let go, according to the statements in the report. The sister managed to push Smalley out of her vehicle, locking herself inside, as Smalley continued to punch and kick the car.

When the victim drove off, she called the sister who left, who then called 9-1-1. Police responded to the scene at around 11:30 p.m. taking Smalley to Sumter County Jail, where she later posted a $1,000 bond.

She faces charges of battery and domestic violence.