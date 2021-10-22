Woman dies after hitting fence, tree in fiery crash, FHP says

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A woman died Friday morning after crashing her SUV at a “high rate of speed” in Marion County, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The Gainesville woman, 33, was speeding south on SE 44th Avenue Road at around 9:47 a.m., the FHP said.

Investigators said she then drifted into the northbound lane, failing to take a right turn curve.

The driver continued drifting left, traveling onto the east grass shoulder and crashing the SUV through a wire fence, the report reads.

The woman continued to travel south, the FHP added, crashing into a large tree.

After the crash, the vehicle caught fire. The driver died at the scene.