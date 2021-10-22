Man, 25, killed after being hit by 2 cars in Brevard County, troopers say

Lines pained on the center of a road.

PALM BAY, Fla. – A 25-year-old Cocoa man was killed Wednesday night in Palm Bay after being hit by two separate cars, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to the FHP, the victim was walking eastbound in the westbound lanes of Malabar Road near Glatter Road.

Driving westbound on the Palm Bay road were an 18-year-old man, whose car hit the pedestrian first, and a 44-year-old woman, whose car hit the man after, according to a FHP report.

The pedestrian was taken to Palm Bay Hospital where he later died.

Malabar Road has no sidewalks at the location of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

