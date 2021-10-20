Partly Cloudy icon
Motorcyclist riding without headlights on killed in Clermont crash, police say

Crash happened at 6:45 a.m. Wednesday

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image. (KPRC/File)

CLERMONT, Fla. – A man riding a motorcycle without its headlights on was killed in a crash in Clermont before sunrise Wednesday morning, Clermont police said.

The wreck happened near the intersection of State Road 50 and Grand Highway around 6:45 a.m., according to investigators.

Police said the motorcyclist, identified as Maurice Walton, slammed into a white Ford SUV. Walton died at the scene, officers said.

Investigators questioned a witness and the driver of the SUV, who did not show signs of impairment, according to police. Police also said speed did not appear to be a factor in the crash.

The driver of the SUV is not expected to face any charges for the crash.

Thomas Mates is a digital storyteller for News 6 and ClickOrlando.com. He also produces the podcast Florida Foodie. Thomas is originally from Northeastern Pennsylvania and worked in Portland, Oregon before moving to Central Florida in August 2018. He graduated from Temple University with a degree in Journalism in 2010.

