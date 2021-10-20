Motorcyclist riding without headlights on killed in Clermont crash, police say

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

CLERMONT, Fla. – A man riding a motorcycle without its headlights on was killed in a crash in Clermont before sunrise Wednesday morning, Clermont police said.

The wreck happened near the intersection of State Road 50 and Grand Highway around 6:45 a.m., according to investigators.

Police said the motorcyclist, identified as Maurice Walton, slammed into a white Ford SUV. Walton died at the scene, officers said.

Investigators questioned a witness and the driver of the SUV, who did not show signs of impairment, according to police. Police also said speed did not appear to be a factor in the crash.

The driver of the SUV is not expected to face any charges for the crash.