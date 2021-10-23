Motorcyclist killed in crash on trail in Ocala National Forest

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 64-year-old motorcyclist from Orlando is dead after he crashed on a trail in the Ocala National Forest around 2:49 p.m. on Friday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said the man was heading eastbound on a dirt bike trail in the Ocala National Forest when he went off the trail and hit some trees.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

[TRENDING: Here are all the chicken restaurants coming to the Orlando area | Alec Baldwin tweets about killing woman in shooting mishap on movie set | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.