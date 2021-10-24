Death investigation underway after child found unresponsive in Titusville home, police say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A death investigation is underway after a child was found unresponsive in a Titusville home Sunday, according to the police department.

The Titusville Police Department said officers found the child after they responded to a residence in the 1300 block of South DeLeon Avenue around 11:30 a.m.

Police said the child was then taken to the hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

Details surrounding the incident have not been made available as of Sunday afternoon, but police say there are no signs of foul play.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.