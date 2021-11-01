South Lake High School student threatened to bring bomb to school, police say

Lockers in the hallway of a school.

LAKE COUNTY, FLA. – A Lake County student was arrested after making a bomb threat on October 26.

An investigation by the Groveland Police Department ended with the arrest of Donnie Hancock, 15, after police were called to South Lake High School at 8:40 a.m. due to the threat.

According to a news release by the Groveland Police Department, they, alongside the Lake County’s Sheriff’s Office and Clermont Police department, spent hours using explosive detecting K-9s to ensure the school was safe for students to reenter.

Police say Hancock was charged with threatening to kill, do bodily harm, conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism; disturbing schools and other assemblies.

Students can report threats of violence anonymously to the SpeakOut Hotline at 800-423-8477.