Parental opt-out for masks in Orange County schools takes effect

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – For the first time since the beginning of the school year, parents have the ability to choose if their child wears a mask at Orange County Public Schools.

On Monday, classes began with a rule change allowing parents to deliver a signed note to schools to opt out of the district’s mask requirement.

The rule change was announced Thursday after officials said the rolling positivity rate for COVID-19 was 3.48%. Health officials said it was the 12th day in a row the 14-day rolling percent positivity rate was below 4%.

[TRENDING: Fla. Teacher of Year charged with abuse | Teen shot, killed at Fla. house party | American Airlines cancels 1,500 flights]

Ad

The rule change also brings OCPS in line with state law, which requires districts to give parents the ability to opt out of mask mandates.

Emilio Concepcion’s daughter attends Primrose School and said the new option wouldn’t change his stance on masks.

“A lot of people are tired of wearing a mask, I understand, but I really don’t want to deal with a sick kid, so I told my daughter to go to school and wear it,” Concepcion said.

The district said masks are still required for employees, visitors and volunteers. District officials said they are projecting to make masks optional for everyone after Dec. 3.

In Seminole County, masks also became optional in public schools on Monday.

The change does not require a signed note from a parent and allows anyone on a school campus to choose if they wish to wear a mask.