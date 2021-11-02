Here’s when you can start visiting Santa Claus around Orlando area

The Santa Workshop Experience returns to ICON Park Nov. 5

It’s only November, but Santa Claus already has his calendar set for photo experiences with local children.

The calendar has barely turned the page but the focus on holiday experiences is on.

While some locations don’t have Ol’ Saint Nick arriving until later in the month, there is a sighting that will happen the first week of November.

Here’s a list of Santa Claus locations. More will be added to the list as News 6 learns about them.

Santa Workshop Experience at Icon Park

Starts Nov. 6 at 5 p.m. and runs select dates and times until Dec. 24 at 6 p.m.

Reservations required.

Free covered parking or free valet parking after 4 p.m.

Unlimited cell phone and video use with advance reservation

Train ride available on Santa’s North Pole Express

With the purchase of a photo, all children ride the Wheel for free. It’s then 50% off admission for additional riders in the group.

For more information click here

Bass Pro Shops

Santa arrives Nov. 6 and stays through Dec. 24.

Each meeting with Santa comes with a free 4x6 photo as well as a free digital video greeting card to share on social media.

Advance reservations are required in all locations.

More information here

The Mall at Millenia

Starts Nov. 10 and runs through Dec. 24

Advanced reservations are required and can be booked 10 days in advance.

Those visiting Santa and not purchasing a photo are asked to donate $10 to Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children.

Special Santa mailbox set up for children to leave a wish list.

Click here for more information.

Altamonte Mall

Santa arrives Nov. 18.

Reservations are encouraged.

Click here for more information.

The Florida Mall