Some Florida state websites offline, government officials say

Florida’s government websites have experienced a hardware failure at the State Data Center, officials said in an e-mail Monday.

According to a Florida Department of Management Services representative, Florida Digital Service responded to a backup processor malfunction Friday, Oct. 29.

The backup processer, designed to take over when the main processor fails, was not working.

“FLDS continues to work alongside significant resources deployed by the machine’s manufacturer as a part of the maintenance contract to restore functionality and mitigate the impact,” said Rose Herbert, the communications director for DMS.

State websites, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s web page, are down.

The following message pops up on both Myflorida.com and Flgov.com:

“Attention: This site is currently under maintenance. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.”