UCF graduates return for in-person ceremonies delayed by COVID-19 pandemic last year

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hundreds of recent UCF graduates returned to campus Friday as the university held an in-person commencement for those who were denied the occasion last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ceremony was exclusively for UCF’s 2020 graduates from the spring, summer and fall semesters.

“We are so glad to be here in person and celebrate you and the wait is worth it,” UCF President Alexander Cartwright said.

According to the university, more than 18,000 degrees were conferred in 2020 but due to health concerns, ceremonies weren’t able to be held in-person at Addition Financial Arena. On Friday, approximately 1,700 grads walked the stage while their families watched from the audience.

Gabrielle Crowley was able to reunite with her freshman roommate to take part in the delayed ceremony.

“Just the memories I’m going to have from it, so I can look back and actually say I got to walk my graduation,” Crowley said. “It’s kind of nice we get to do it together.”

Dr. Darin Edwards, a UCF alumnus who spearheaded development of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine, presented the commencement address.

“We compressed timelines that normally take years or decades into months, while still performing the most comprehensive and inclusive research and clinical activity I’ve ever been a part of,” he said.

The makeup graduation was scheduled during UCF’s homecoming week.

Following the ceremony, Spirit Splash took place at UCF’s Reflecting Pond.