Shooting investigation underway in Altamonte Springs, police say

2 involved, 1 with non-life-threatening injuries

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Shooting investigation underway in Altamonte Springs. (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – A shooting investigation in Altamonte Springs Sunday stemmed from an altercation between two family members, police said.

Officers responded to a home on Lakespur Lane before noon and said the shooter cooperated with police.

Altamonte Springs police told News 6 that a 27-year-old victim was grazed by a bullet, leaving them with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made, according to officials.

This is a developing story. Stick with News 6 for the latest updates.

