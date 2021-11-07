Shooting investigation underway in Altamonte Springs, police say

(Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – A shooting investigation in Altamonte Springs Sunday stemmed from an altercation between two family members, police said.

Officers responded to a home on Lakespur Lane before noon and said the shooter cooperated with police.

[TRENDING: Oviedo police investigate homecoming incident | Woman fatally struck outside car near UCF | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Altamonte Springs police told News 6 that a 27-year-old victim was grazed by a bullet, leaving them with non-life-threatening injuries.

Ad

No arrests have been made, according to officials.

This is a developing story. Stick with News 6 for the latest updates.