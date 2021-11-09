Man accused of injuring seagull with shovel at Florida beach

Officers with the Marco Island Police Department are searching for the man accused of injuring a seagull with a shovel this past Friday.

Police released a photo of the man they are looking for on social media.

Officers said the incident happened at South Beach of Marco Island.

On Friday, 11/5/2021 on South Beach, this male was seen using a shovel to injure a seagull. If you can help us identify this individual please contact the Department at (239) 389-5050 and ask to speak with the detectives.#MarcoIsland #MIPD #BetterTogether #WeProtectParadise pic.twitter.com/kVhaxiFno9 — Marco Island PD (@MarcoIslandPD) November 8, 2021

Anyone who has any information about the man in the photo is asked to contact the police at 239-389-5050.