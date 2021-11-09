70º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Man accused of injuring seagull with shovel at Florida beach

Police say incident happened on South Beach of Marco Island

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

Tags: Florida, crime
Officers with the Marco Island Police Department are searching for the man accused of injuring a seagull with a shovel this past Friday. (WKMG)

MARCO ISLAND, Fla. – Officers with the Marco Island Police Department are searching for the man accused of injuring a seagull with a shovel this past Friday.

Police released a photo of the man they are looking for on social media.

[TRENDING: Parents sue after getting another couple’s embryo | Are you required to use your turn signal in Florida? | Become a News 6 Insider]

Officers said the incident happened at South Beach of Marco Island.

Anyone who has any information about the man in the photo is asked to contact the police at 239-389-5050.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jon is a Web Producer for ClickOrlando and has been with News 6 since March 2019.

email