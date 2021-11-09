Officials across Central Florida push for pedestrian safety

CENTRAL FLORIDA – Safety advocates are teaming up with law enforcement this week to crackdown on drivers who fail to yield and stop for pedestrians in marked crosswalks.

The Operation Best Foot Forward enforcement was scheduled Tuesday through Thursday at several intersections in Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties.

[TRENDING: Parents sue after getting another couple’s embryo | Are you required to use your turn signal in Florida? | Become a News 6 Insider]

Emily Hanna, who is the executive director of Bike/Walk Central Florida, said timing of the crackdown was critical because the risk of deadly crashes significantly increases following the end of Daylight saving time.

Ad

“National studies have shown that three quarters of the pedestrian fatalities actually occur at dim and dusk hours,” Hanna said. “It’s really critical that we remind drivers today that there are still people out on the roadways to watch out for.”

Several drivers were pulled over early Tuesday during enforcement with Orlando Police at Michigan Street and Cayman Way.

While those who didn’t stop for pedestrians faced a $164 fine, local leaders said the overall goal is to educate drivers about pedestrian safety.

“It’s not that we want to penalize people, I don’t think that’s the program,” Orange County Commissioner Maya Uribe said. “The idea is to try and get people to realize, slow down a little. Make sure you look at what’s happening in your community.

You can view an interactive map of this week’s crosswalk locations, here.