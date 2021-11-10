Brevard deputies shot man who pointed flare gun at them

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies with the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office shot a man on Tuesday night who pointed a flare gun at them, according to a news release.

Before the deputy-involved shooting, the man told investigators he was armed with a Smith & Wesson handgun, according to the sheriff’s office.

Records show around 10:40 p.m. Tuesday deputies responded to a robbery at the Sunoco on Courtenay Parkway in Merritt Island.

Investigators said a gas station employee told deputies a man battered her during the robbery and said he left the area in a small silver SUV.

Deputies said they received a call about a suspicious person armed with a gun at Rotary Park.

Online records show when the deputies got to the park, they saw the man in the SUV.

The man told investigators he was armed with a Smith & Wesson hand gun and started to advance toward the deputies, concealing his hands in a hooded sweatshirt and ignoring commands from deputies, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the man kept advancing and they saw him pull what appeared to be a handgun from his sweatshirt and point it at them.

The investigators shot him and he was transported to a local hospital in stable condition, according to deputies.

The gun turned out to be a flare gun, according to sheriff’s office.

The name of the man shot by deputies is not being released at this time.

The deputies involved in the shooting have been placed on paid administrative leave, as is customary in officer-involved shootings.