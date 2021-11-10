Full Sail plans to spend over $3 million on new virtual production studio

A 40-foot wide and 16-foot high LED wall will be one of the studio's main features.

WINTER PARK, Fla. – Full Sail University released its plan to build a new virtual production studio on Wednesday.

According to a press release, the $3 million facility will merge computer graphics and live-action footage to create 3D environments for games, live event production, scenic backdrops and other filmmaking tools.

The studio’s main feature includes a 40-foot wide and 16-foot high LED wall that will give students across degree programs, film, game design and computer animation included, the chance to gain real-world experience with technology found in the entertainment industry.

“Beyond preparing high-skilled talent to meet the needs of our nation’s most innovative companies, Full Sail’s critical investment in our region’s digital infrastructure will act as a beacon for attracting, hosting and fostering the growth of professional productions right here in Orlando,” Tim Giuliani, Orlando Economic Partnership President and CEO, said in a release.

More information on the studio will be announced closer to the ribbon-cutting ceremony in 2022.