WATCH LIVE at 10:45 a.m.: Gov. DeSantis holds news conference in Jacksonville

Governor to be joined by Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Tags: Jacksonville, Florida, Politics, Ron DeSantis
FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, file photo, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the Doral Academy Preparatory School in Doral, Fla. Florida filed suit against President Joe Biden's administration Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, claiming his immigration policy is illegal, and DeSantis signed an order barring state agencies from assisting with the relocation of undocumented immigrants arriving in the state. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee. File) (Wilfredo Lee,Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday will hold a news conference at a charter school in Jacksonville.

The governor will be joined at the Jacksonville Classical Academy by Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran.

The news conference, scheduled to begin at 10:45 a.m., comes a day after DeSantis spoke from Weekie Wachee Springs State Park, announcing $481 million in grants to improve water quality statewide.

About the Author:

Brandon joined the ClickOrlando team in November 2021.

email