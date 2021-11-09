WATCH LIVE at 10:30 a.m.: DeSantis holds news conference at Weeki Wachee Springs State Park

SPRING HILL, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday will hold a news conference at Weeki Wachee Springs State Park in Spring Hill.

The event is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. You can watch it live in the media player atop this story.

The governor will be joined by Florida Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Shawn Hamilton and Chief Science Officer Mark Rains, but the topic of discussion has not been disclosed.

The news conference comes one day after DeSantis revealed that he has officially filed to run for re-election.

He discussed the move at an event in Zephyrhills, where he also aid out his priorities for this month’s special session, saying Florida lawmakers will address the Biden administration’s requirement for businesses with 100 or more employees to have a COVID-19 vaccination mandate, as well as strengthen the Parents’ Bill of Rights.