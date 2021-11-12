Barnett Park preparing to offer pediatric COVID-19 vaccine

Orange County’s largest testing, vaccination, and booster site will provide COVID-19 vaccines for children starting on Saturday.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orange County’s largest testing, vaccination, and booster site will provide COVID-19 vaccines for children starting on Saturday.

Signs are posted at the site directing parents where to go to get the pediatric COVID shots at Barnett Park. The county will begin offering the Pfizer vaccine for children 5 to 11 this weekend.

Daniella Sullivan is the site manager for Barnett Park.

“We are in very, very special circumstances because now we’re talking about the little ones,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan said she is hopeful for a good turnout. She said the county has 250 doses that can be administered over the weekend, with the ability to get more if needed.

She adds the county is taking a different approach with the younger children. Instead of going through a drive-thru, the children-size doses will be offered inside the administration building at the park.

“That’s going to give us the chance to properly prepare the child and make sure we can complete the observation in a safe way and also it will be way more comfortable for the parents because they now don’t have to be driving and taking care of the [child,]” Sullivan said.

Orange County Public Schools held vaccine clinics this week targeting younger students. According to the district, more than 3,700 shots were administered over three days. According to the numbers, around 70% of the doses went to kids ages 5 to 11.

Additional vaccine clinics will be held on Saturday.

OCPS Superintendent Dr. Barbara Jenkins said the district will host future events.

“We don’t have any scheduled for next week, but we will have additional clinics for vaccinations,” Jenkins said.

Health departments across Central Florida are preparing to offer pediatric COVID vaccines. Flagler, Marion, Brevard, Lake and Osceola counties will start administering child-size does on Monday.

Appointments for pediatric vaccines are not required at Barnett Park, but you are encouraged to register online. You can also make an appointment.

Pediatric doses will only be available on Saturdays and Sundays.