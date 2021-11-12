Dump truck collides with train bridge in Dunnellon, FHP says

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A train bridge in Dunnellon was damaged when a dump truck collided with it Friday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The incident occurred around noon on State Road 40 near U.S. Route 41, a crash report shows.

Troopers at the scene said all travel lanes on SR 40 are currently blocked.

According to a release issued by the FHP, traffic is being re-routed onto SW 180th Avenue Road.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area.

The roadway will be closed for about an hour as Florida Northern Train Company performs bridge repairs, troopers added.

The 27-year-old dump truck driver was uninjured and wearing his seatbelt.

Please check back for traffic updates on this accident.