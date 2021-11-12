Norwegian to cruise from Port Canaveral this weekend for 1st time since start of COVID-19 pandemic

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. – Norwegian Cruise Lines is finally sailing from Port Canaveral this weekend.

The Norwegian Escape is set to depart from the port Saturday afternoon on a seven-day cruise to the Caribbean.

It’s the first Norwegian cruise to sail from Port Canaveral since the pandemic shut the industry down. Norwegian has been sailing out of Miami since August.

Norwegian is also the last of the major cruise lines to sail out of the port since cruises started sailing again this summer.

Norwegian has cruises coming up from Port Canaveral to Jamaica, Dominican Republic and Cozumel, all on the Norwegian Escape.

The cruise line made headlines over the summer when it took Florida to court over its ban on COVID-19 vaccine mandates for customers.

A federal court allowed Norwegian to continue to require vaccinations, and both the Bahamas and the U.S. Virgin Islands began requiring passengers be vaccinated in order for cruise ships to enter their ports.