Ormond Beach man fights for ticket refund after band cancels Florida tour dates

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Florida Office of the Attorney General confirms it is investigating claims made against an online ticket seller after receiving complaints from Florida residents.

Tom Satterlee, of Ormond Beach, said he used the website TicketsOnSale.com to purchase six tickets to a Dead and Company concert in Tampa.

“I’m a Deadhead,” he said. “But not an over-the-edge Deadhead, you know?”

Sattleree said the band later canceled its Florida tour dates.

“Once the show canceled, I should have gotten a refund,” he said.

According to Tickets On Sale’s website, “When an event has officially been cancelled, you will then receive compensation.”

Satterlee said he’s been told that’s not the case.

“You can’t talk to anyone online. You can’t text with them. You’re guaranteed at least a two-hour wait. You can get somebody to pick up the phone if you wait for two-and-a-half hours, and they will tell you, ‘Sorry, we’re not issuing refunds,’” he said. “They’re pretty adamant about it.”

News 6 investigated and found out Satterlee is not alone.

The Florida Attorney General’s Office said it’s investigating nine complaints against Tickets On Sale that they have received since January.

In April, the Office of the Attorney General in Virginia agreed to a six-figure settlement with Tickets On Sale’s parent company Ryadd, Inc.

The state had claimed “the company refused to provide refunds to affected consumers.”

In 2014, the Federal Trade Commission and the State of Connecticut settled with Ryadd over claims of “deceptive conduct” on another ticketing website it owned.

Ryadd denied any wrongdoing in both of those cases.

According to Ryadd’s website, its corporate address is listed on Edgewater Drive in Orlando.

In an effort to help Satterlee get his money back, News 6 found another business at that address – one that provides a physical street address for virtual businesses.

The staff inside said no one from Ryadd was located there, and they could not confirm if the company was a client.

News 6 attempted to contact Ryadd company officer Ryan J. Bagley at his Winter Park home, but no one answered the door.

Bagley’s attorney, Ryan Starks, later told News 6 there were systems now in place that would help handle refunds on Tickets On Sale’s website.

After learning of Satterlee’s problems, he said the company was refunding his money immediately.

He had no comment on the Florida attorney general’s investigation.

The Better Business Bureau posted tips for consumers looking to purchase tickets to events online: