Florida A&M University unveils FAMU Law Lane in downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida A&M University’s College of Law is marking a big milestone.

Wednesday, school leaders unveiled a new street name in front of the school to celebrate 20 years in downtown Orlando. The new street name is located between West Robinson and West Washington Streets in Orlando’s Parramore neighborhood.

It was a joyous and historic day for third-year law student and Student Bar Association president Suwana Janvier.

Janvier was all smiles alongside her law school classmates watching the unveiling as the former Beggs Avenue has now been officially been renamed FAMU Law Lane.

“Wow, Just wow,” Janvier said . “I think just being able to see that this historically black college law school is here and we have a street name.”

FAMU law graduate and former Student Bar Association president Julien Maynard helped lead the effort.

“It means to not only inspire justice but also being in a prime place and a position to be able to secure and fight for it,” Maynard said. “To have this legacy of ours and this permanence and this recognition, it’s huge.”

This comes as many FAMU law students have been advocating for change and equality, even taking part in protests last year after George Floyd was killed.

“Continue to help us move this Orlando forward with things that are equitable, inclusive and just,” said Orlando’s District 5 Commissioner Regina Hill. “It to me represents hope, opportunities, access, equality and justice within the African American community.”

According to City of Orlando staff research, the former Beggs avenue was named after the late Captain J.D. Beggs. He was appointed Orlando city attorney in 1883, then went on to become an Orange County judge.

Orlando City Commissioners approved the street name change last week on Nov. 8.