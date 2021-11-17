Man facing attempted murder charge in stabbing at Davenport apartment complex

Brayan Zambrano Solorazano and Angie Molina Rojas were arrested after a stabbing incident in Davenport.

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Brayan Zambrano Solorzano, 28, is facing an attempted murder charge in a stabbing incident at a Davenport apartment complex, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said a Davenport man was stabbed at his place at the Thrive apartment complex on Monday morning.

Zambrano Solorzano and his girlfriend Angie Molina Rojas, 27, were located at a motel, according to the sheriff’s office.

[TRENDING: Investigators believe 2 adults, 1 child killed at Osceola apartment complex, sheriff says | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Online records show Zambrano Solorzano and his girlfriend were visiting a couple when they got into an argument at the apartment complex.

Ad

Zambrano Solorzano grabbed a kitchen knife and cut the victim across the abdomen, according to online records.

Deputies said the victim had two knife wounds to his abdomen and one on his right thigh.

The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. A woman at the scene also received minor knife wounds to her arms and abdomen.

The sheriff’s office said Molina Rojas hindered the investigation by providing multiple statements. Deputies said she also admitted to disposing of the knife used in the incident.

Zambrano Solorzano and Molina Rojas were booked into the Orange County Jail.

Molina Rojas is facing a charge of accessory after the fact, providing false information to a law enforcement officer and tampering with evidence.

Deputies said both suspects are from Colombia and are in the United States illegally. Investigators said an ICE hold has been placed on both suspects.