News 6 celebrates Teach-In Day at schools across Central Florida

Each year, Central Florida school districts host a Teach-In Day and News 6 staff play a big role.

Several members of the team including anchors, reporters, photographers and more took part in the schools’ initiative.

Orange County schools says on its website, “Each November, in celebration of American Education Week, the Foundation brings business and civic leaders into the classrooms — in a fun and engaging way — to talk with students about academics, careers, and the future.”

So, for an hour out of their day, News 6 staff got to give local students a glimpse into the world of local TV news.

Take a look at how they got results for our communities.

Anchor Ginger Gadsden spent her morning at Lovell Elementary.

Can’t say enough about how much I enjoyed speaking to the students at Lovell Elementary today for the teach-in! Hope to see you guys next year. Posted by Ginger Gadsden News 6 on Thursday, November 18, 2021

Anchor Matt Austin got to spend an hour at his daughter’s school. Matt said in his Facebook post, “Sawyer’s kindergarten class is filled with amazing future journalists.”

I had the honor of doing “Teach-in” this year. Sawyer’s Kindergarten class is filled with amazing future journalists. Posted by Matt Austin on Thursday, November 18, 2021

Crystal Moyer visited with fifth-graders at Oak Hill Elementary to share what she does as a multimedia journalist or MMJ. She instructed the students on how to interview teachers and two lucky students got to complete a mock news report on the new smoothies that will be available during breakfast and lunch.

Reporter Crystal Moyer (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando)

News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve and photographer Corie Murray went to Dream Lake Elementary.

Trooper Steve visits Dream Lake Elementary for Teach-In Day (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando)

Photographer Corrie Murray visits Dream Lake Elementary for Teach-In Day (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando)

Photographer Jeff Segers visited with students at Waterford Elementary School.

Jeff Segers with students at Waterford Elementary School (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando)

Jeff Segers with students at Waterford Elementary School (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando)

Reporter Ezzy Castro and photographer James “Goose” Gosselin gave Windermere Elementary School’s news crew the inside scoop on the industry.

Ezzy Castro and James "Goose" Gosselin posing with Windermere Elementary's news crew. (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)