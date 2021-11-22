Haines City police officer accused of sexual assault at Orlando hotel

A Haines City police officer is accused of breaking into a woman’s hotel room and sexually assaulting her during a trip to Orlando this past weekend.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says Jason Roldos was celebrating a birthday weekend with friends along International Drive when he allegedly broke into the hotel room of one of the people in his party and assaulted her.

The victim went to a nearby hospital to get medical help and reported the crime. The sheriff’s office arrested Roldos on Sunday.

The Haines City Police Department said Roldos, 38, has been with the agency since 2007. The agency says he will be suspended without pay while the investigations take place.