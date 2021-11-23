63º

Deltona mini-mart targeted twice; 1 man arrested, 2nd suspect on the run, deputies say

Eddie Mojica, 28, faces and armed robbery charge, records show

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

Da’Querious Stewart, 19 (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

DELTONA, Fla. – A mini-mart in Deltona has been targeted twice by robbers in the past two weeks, leading to one arrest and a second suspect remains on the run, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

The most recent robbery at the Deltona Discount Market, 785 Deltona Blvd., was on Sunday, Nov. 21.

Investigators said Eddie Mojica, 28, flashed a knife at the store clerk and demanded cash. Mojica made off with at least $300 in cash, records show.

Deputies say Eddy Mojica, 28, held up a mini-mart in Deltona (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

He was arrested Monday after deputies located his vehicle, which matched the getaway vehicle description investigators had, according to a news release. He faces an armed robbery.

The first robbery was on Nov. 10, according to deputies. Investigators believe Da’Querious Stewart, 19, implied he had a gun and demanded cash from a store employee.

Deputies said the Stewart made off with cash and remains on the run. Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-8477.

