Gas prices almost at eight-year high in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – AAA predicts Monday and Thursday will be the slowest days of the week on the roads this Thanksgiving weekend. With an eight percent increase in drivers on Florida’s roads predicted by the auto association, gas prices are also at an eight-year high.

Driver Kristian McKay said every time she stops to fill up, the prices increase.

“I think that’s absolutely ridiculous to have to pay almost $4 [a gallon,]” McKay said.

With gas prices in Florida reaching $3.36 a gallon on Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a plan to eliminate the state’s gas tax for six months.

The governor’s office said it will save the average Florida family $200 in that time period. If the plan ever became a reality, it wouldn’t be until after the holidays and the legislature is back in session.

Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be the busiest travel days this week.

On the bright side, crude oil prices dropped last week and prices at the pump are expected to decrease as well.