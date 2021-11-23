New Smyrna Beach police search for missing 13-year-old girl

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – New Smyrna Beach police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl who was last seen on Saturday.

Police on Tuesday said L’Miyah Ferguson left her home after an argument with her mother.

Police said it is believed that Ferguson left with her 14-year-old boyfriend, Temoaz Jones.

Ferguson was last seen around 6 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Brooks St., according to police. She was described as 5 feet, 1 inch tall and 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white tank top with a purple butterfly on it and black spandex shorts.

Police said Ferguson does not have access to a vehicle or any other known method of transportation.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 386-241-7470 or 386-424-2000.