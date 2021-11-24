A large fire breaks out at Webb's Honey in Orange County.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Firefighters battled a blaze Wednesday morning at a honey farm in Orange County.

The fire broke out at Webb’s Honey at 21777 State Road 520, south of Christmas.

Orange County Fire Rescue tweeted that flames were shooting through the roof of a 4,500-square-foot building on the property.

As of 9 a.m., crews were still on site putting out “hot spots,” officials said.

No injuries have been reported, and no other details about the fire have been released.

A state fire marshal will investigate the cause of the blaze.

According to its website, “Webb’s Honey provides pure and unfiltered honey to retail and wholesale customers. Our honey is local to the Central Florida area. We have about one thousand hives that we move around the state in order to make different honey crops throughout the year. The majority of our honey is made by our hives, along with a few other trusted local beekeepers.”

Firefighters remain on scene putting out hot spots in the building. pic.twitter.com/4SYCy9ARHX — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) November 24, 2021