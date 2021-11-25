Car fire blocks two lanes on I-4 East in Orange County

Car fire on Interstate 4 east near the Beachline

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla – A car fire has two eastbound lanes of Interstate 4 blocked near the exit for State Road 528, the Beachline, in Orange County, according to a Twitter post from the Florida Department of Transportation.

Video from the DOT’s cameras showed thick plumes of black smoke billowing into the air from the fire.

[TRENDING: Trucker accused of abducting woman| Stop washing your Thanksgiving turkey| Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The blocked lanes caused significant backups in the area.

Ad

There is no word how the fire started or whether anyone may have been hurt.