75º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Car fire blocks two lanes on I-4 East in Orange County

The fire happened near the exit for S.R. 528

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

Tags: Traffic, Orange County, Interstate 4
Car fire on Interstate 4 east near the Beachline (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla – A car fire has two eastbound lanes of Interstate 4 blocked near the exit for State Road 528, the Beachline, in Orange County, according to a Twitter post from the Florida Department of Transportation.

Video from the DOT’s cameras showed thick plumes of black smoke billowing into the air from the fire.

[TRENDING: Trucker accused of abducting woman| Stop washing your Thanksgiving turkey| Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The blocked lanes caused significant backups in the area.

There is no word how the fire started or whether anyone may have been hurt.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Thomas Mates is a digital storyteller for News 6 and ClickOrlando.com. He also produces the podcast Florida Foodie. Thomas is originally from Northeastern Pennsylvania and worked in Portland, Oregon before moving to Central Florida in August 2018. He graduated from Temple University with a degree in Journalism in 2010.

email