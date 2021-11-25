Young man shot outside of methadone clinic in Orange County, according to Sheriff’s Office

A man in his early 20s was shot outside of a methadone clinic in Orange County on Thursday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning. It happened at the methadone clinic at 1002 North Semoran Boulevard.

When the Sheriff’s Office arrive at the scene, they said they found the victim with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital and one person was detained at the scene of the shooting, according to authorities.

This is an ongoing investigation.