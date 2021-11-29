Travelers in Orlando worried about new Omicron variant

As travelers are returning home after enjoying time with family, we ran into Vickie Jordan from St. Louis, Missouri at Orlando International Airport.

“We’ve been here since the 19th,” said Jordan.

She told us she’s now a bit concerned about flying after White House leaders announced travel restrictions beginning Monday from eight countries in Southern Africa after concerns of a new COVID-19 variant in the area called Omicron.

“Because I have health issues and it just makes me a little nervous,” said Jordan.

A similar story for Tanya Elnajami who said she travels internationally pretty often.

“I would just want to protect those who are at higher risk,” said Elnajami.

Health experts said at this early stage, Omicron brings many unknowns, including whether it causes more severe disease and its potential impact on how well vaccines will work.

“It’s going to give us a period of time to enhance our preparedness,” said Dr. Fauci on ABC’s “This Week.”

Meantime, Scott Baucum said he’s vaccinated, waiting for his booster shot and taking precautions, but he’s not worried.

“Not going to stop my travel, if I’m going to go somewhere I’m going to go,” said Baucum from St. Louis.

The World Health Organization said while research continues to find out more about Omicron and other variants, it is also encouraging people to get vaccinated, continue to wear a mask and avoid large crowds.