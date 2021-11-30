Osceola deputies search for missing 13-year-old girl

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office said Miya Even Nunez was last seen Monday morning at New Beginnings Education Center on Vine Street in Kissimmee.

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Osceola County deputies are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl.

The sheriff’s office said Miya Even Nunez was last seen Monday morning at New Beginnings Education Center on Vine Street in Kissimmee.

Deputies said she went to school but left campus with a group during school hours.

Investigators said it is not known where she was heading.

The teenager was last seen wearing a light blue shirt and black pants, according to deputies.

Anyone with information on the missing girl is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 407-348-2222.