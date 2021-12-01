Woman arrested on attempted murder charge in Altamonte Springs shooting

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – A 31-year-old woman was arrested on attempted murder charges in the shooting of a man in Altamonte Springs.

Diana Inez Mendez was arrested hours after the shooting, which happened around 10 p.m. Monday on Essex Avenue.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Altamonte Springs police said a 28-year-old man was shot and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, Mendez, an acquaintance of the victim, had a disagreement with him and fired several rounds, striking the man twice.

Mendez was located hours later in Orange County, where she was taken into custody without incident.

Ad

No other details have been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call ASPD at 407-339-2441.