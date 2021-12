ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was shot early Friday at an Orange County motel, according to deputies.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. at the Quality Inn at 1850 W. Landstreet Road, south of Orlando.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the motel after the shooting, and the victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other details have been released.